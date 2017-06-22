Sagepoint Receives $1,256.43 Donation From Welburn Organization

Sagepoint Senior Living Services is pleased to announce that it has received a donation of $1,256.43 from the Welburn Organization which operates the two McDonald’s in La Plata and one in Waldorf.

Sagepoint was selected as the McCafe for a Cause recipient for the month of May and this donation is the result of proceeds from coffee sales each Monday during the month of May.

The funds received will support our activities program which is responsible for trips and other activities aimed at ensuring the highest quality of life possible for all of our residents. One of the activities planned that will be funded by this donation will be a resident trip to the aquarium!

“As a non-profit organization, we rely greatly on the generosity of community partners such as McDonalds to provide our residents with experiences that improve their quality of life,” remarks Activities Director Erin Johnson. “This donation from the Welburn Organization will allow us to continue improving the lives of older adults and for that we are so very thankful!”