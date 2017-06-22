Maryland Unemployment Rate Falls Below National Average To 4.2%

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data earlier today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s job totals decreased by 1,600 jobs in May, a decrease of 0.1%. Public sector jobs decreased by 300 and the private sector decreased by 1,300 jobs. Since January 2015, total non-farm employment in Maryland increased by 93,300 jobs.

Since May 2016, Maryland has added 43,100 jobs. Maryland businesses created a total of 34,700 jobs over-the-year. Maryland’s May unemployment rate is estimated at 4.2%.

“Our continued commitment to improving Maryland’s economy and training workers for 21st Century jobs is reflected by the more than 93,300 jobs gained since January 2015 and the unemployment rate now below the national average,” said Maryland Labor Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “For example, we have doubled the state’s investment in the nationally recognized Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) grant program, recently awarding grants to new providers with innovative job training approaches to train workers for better, higher paying jobs.”

According to the data released today, the Mining, Logging and Construction Sector increased by 4,800 jobs. The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities Sector increased by 1,600 jobs. (The Retail Trade Subsector increased by 1,900 jobs, and the Wholesale Trade subsector remained the same.) The Professional and Business Services Sector increased by 400 jobs. (The Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services subsector increased by 2,100 jobs, and the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services subsector decreased by 1,400 jobs).

