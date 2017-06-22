Sober Apps: New Tools to Help Those in Recovery

Check out a few of the apps* – all free and available to download on both iPhones and Androids – below:

Sober Grid is an app that connects individuals in recovery. Its features include: a “Burning Desire” button, which someone can press to let friends on the app know when they‘re facing temptation and need help; a GPS locator that can connect you to nearby app users and more.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sobergrid&hl=en

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sober-grid-sober-social-network/id912632…

This app, developed by a certified alcohol and drug counselor, focuses on preventing a person in recovery from relapsing. Some of the materials the app includes are related to mindfulness training, 12 step practice, stress reduction techniques and more.

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.osu.cleanandsobertoolboxandroid&hl=en

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sobertool-alcoholism-addiction/id8638729…

This app, created by two people in recovery, tracks the number of days a an individual has been sober. In addition, a person can track the money saved by not buying drugs, share milestones on Twitter and Facebook, and share their sober clock with others. The app also includes exercises to help refocus the person in recovery when he or she is feeling tempted.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.parkerstech.day&hl=en

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/nomo-sobriety-clocks/id566975787?mt=8

Sober Time – Sobriety Counter

Similar to “Nomo,” this app helps individuals in recovery track their sober days, see how much money they’ve saved by not buying drugs, share progress with others, and more. This app also offers daily motivational messages to its users.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sociosoft.sobertime&hl=en

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sober-time-sobriety-counter/id1158895079?mt=8

Important note: These apps should be used in addition to a professional treatment program. If your loved one is battling addiction, please also take/refer them to a facility. Get started here.