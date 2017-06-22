Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 2017, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a fatal collision on the outer loop of the Washington Beltway, northbound I-495/I-95 south of Kenilworth Avenue Route 201, Greenbelt, Maryland.

There were two vehicles involved in this collision and one passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a silver 2009 Acura TL was being driven at a high rate of speed and collided with a gray 2015 Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Acura lost control of the vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway and collided with the guardrail. As a result, the front passenger seated in the Acura succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Acura was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver and two other passengers in the Nissan were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Acura was identified as Allen Wilfred Chavez-Valasquez, 32, Silver Spring, MD and the deceased passenger was Eusebio Perez Velasquez, 53, Silver Spring, MD. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Karen Joyce Scott, 58, Washington, D.C. The identity of the two juvenile passengers in the Nissan is being held at this time. Next of kin has been notified.

Maryland State Police, Crash Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. Portions of the roadway on northbound I-495/I-95 were closed for approximately nine hours throughout this investigation. The State Highway Administration handled the lane closures.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation but it seems that speed and alcohol contributed this fatal collision. We urge all citizens to travel at the posted speed limit at all times and use signals and check your blind spots when traveling on the roadway. Furthermore, drinking and driving is illegal and causes serious and life threating injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack. The investigation is continuing.

