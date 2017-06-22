Nanjemoy Man Arrested in Stabbing at Birthday Party

On Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 10:28 p.m., officers from thr Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Tims Place in Nanjemoy for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was flown to a hospital where his injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and learned the victim and suspect, Tremaine Vondell Dorsey, 24, of Nanjemoy, were attending a birthday party and became engaged in an altercation. During the altercation, witnesses observed Dorsey stab the victim with a knife.

After the stabbing, Dorsey fled in the woods towards Clarice Place, with the assistance of a K9, officers were able to track the suspect and take him into custody.

Dorsey was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Det. C. Shankster is investigating.

