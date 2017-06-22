Nanjemoy Man Arrested in Stabbing at Birthday Party

On Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 10:28 p.m., officers from thr Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Tims Place in Nanjemoy for the report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was flown to a hospital where his injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and learned the victim and suspect, Tremaine Vondell Dorsey, 24, of Nanjemoy, were attending a birthday party and became engaged in an altercation. During the altercation, witnesses observed Dorsey stab the victim with a knife.
After the stabbing, Dorsey fled in the woods towards Clarice Place, with the assistance of a K9, officers were able to track the suspect and take him into custody.
Dorsey was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
Det. C. Shankster is investigating.
Who asked THIS guy to cut the cake?
Not smart. Maybe they wouldn’t let him blow out any of the candles. I am curious why he ran. He was at a party where I am assuming multiple people knew who he was. Maybe he ran to get a few more minutes of sweet freedom before his inevitable incarceration. I will venture a guess that he will not get very many party invitations when he is finally released.
Who peed on this guys piece of birthday cake? Oh, it was the kid in the previous article.
Omg.. Hahaha
What a Idiot
Stabbing at a B-day party. Peeing on steaks. Armed robberies. I’m seeing a common denominator here…
Everybody knew who he was good thing he is in custody now an the victim is in good condition stay strong why do that I hate black on black violiance
This guy has a ton of arrests. Hopefully the county will be free of his services for a while.