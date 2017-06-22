Lexington Park Man Uses Small Child to Steal from Walmart

On Friday, June 2, 2017, Deputy D. Sidorowicz from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft at the Walmart in California.

The investigation revealed, Daniel Holly Dement, 50, of Lexington Park, filled a shopping cart with items and utilized a small child to push the cart past all points of sale into the parking lot.

Loss prevention made contact with the suspect who then dropped the bags full of merchandise and fled with the child.

Using surveillance the suspect was identified and then located.

Dement was charged via criminal citation for Theft Less Than $1000.

