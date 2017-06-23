Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces July Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following July monthly promotions and reminders:

Maryland 2000 (Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 31)

During this special month, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees for cats and kittens. The shelter has joined with other Maryland shelters with the goal to find homes for 2,000 cats or more. Find a furry friend and save a life!

Shelter Animals Coming to You (Saturdays, July 1; July 8; and July 15)

The Tri-County Animal Shelter will be in your neighborhood with adoptable animals. Stop by and find your new best friend. Special adoption day details:

•July 1, Tractor Supply Company (10795 Wawa Lane, White Plains), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

•July 8, St. Charles Towne Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf), 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

•July 15, Pet Valu Brandywine (15904-A Crain Highways, Brandywine), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

National Pet Fire Safety Day (Saturday, July 15)

Did you know approximately 500,000 pets are affected by fires each year? Over 700 fires a year are accidently started by pets. Keep your pets safe by puppy proofing your home, keeping all electrical cords away from your pets, and using flameless candles. Learn more at www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/fire/pet-fire-safety.

National Mutt Day (Monday, July 31)

The shelter is reducing adoption fees on all marvelous mutts to $100 on this special day from noon to 5 p.m. Find an amazing mutt to add to your family.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.