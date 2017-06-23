Great Mills Man Charged After Caught Faking Court Ordered Urinalysis Test

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Deputy E. Edwards from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported CDS Violation.
Steven Rene Tharpe, 26, of Great Mills, was ordered by the District Court Judge to take a urinalysis test prior to sentencing. During the test, something fell out of the suspect’s pants. The correctional officer advised it appeared to be a condom containing an unknown liquid. The suspect was charged with altering a drug/alcohol urinalysis test.
I guess he’s gonna serving the max.
Was it filled with a marinade for his steaks?
Not sure if his expression is saying “hey Moe” or “what you talking about Willis”.
Lol! “I keep the ‘holding stuff’ in here”…
Um..they would do anything.
Before sentencing? Judge will love that
Nothin’ like a condom full of piss in your pocket to measure how you’re doing in life.
I thought everyone carried around some “throw down” urine? You gots to be ready for the test!
Muggin’. “Wassup.”. SMH
A Tharpe. Enough said.
Urinalysis tests are worthless, Marijuana = 30 days in system, Cocaine = 3 days, Heroin and other opioids = 1-2 days, alcohol = 1 day.
Every “criminal” knows this and it’s why more people chose the harder stuff to get around tests. Why don’t they just name it the Marijuana test?