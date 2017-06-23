Great Mills Man Charged After Caught Faking Court Ordered Urinalysis Test

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Deputy E. Edwards from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported CDS Violation.

Steven Rene Tharpe, 26, of Great Mills, was ordered by the District Court Judge to take a urinalysis test prior to sentencing. During the test, something fell out of the suspect’s pants. The correctional officer advised it appeared to be a condom containing an unknown liquid. The suspect was charged with altering a drug/alcohol urinalysis test.

