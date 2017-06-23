Great Mills Man Charged After Caught Faking Court Ordered Urinalysis Test

June 23, 2017
On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Deputy E. Edwards from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported CDS Violation.

Steven Rene Tharpe, 26, of Great Mills, was ordered by the District Court Judge to take a urinalysis test prior to sentencing. During the test, something fell out of the suspect’s pants. The correctional officer advised it appeared to be a condom containing an unknown liquid. The suspect was charged with altering a drug/alcohol urinalysis test.

11 Responses to Great Mills Man Charged After Caught Faking Court Ordered Urinalysis Test

  1. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I guess he’s gonna serving the max.

  2. WandaW on June 23, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Was it filled with a marinade for his steaks?

  3. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Not sure if his expression is saying “hey Moe” or “what you talking about Willis”.

  4. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Lol! “I keep the ‘holding stuff’ in here”…

  5. dopehater on June 23, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Um..they would do anything.

  6. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Before sentencing? Judge will love that

  7. SRS on June 23, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Nothin’ like a condom full of piss in your pocket to measure how you’re doing in life.

  8. Delonte on June 23, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    I thought everyone carried around some “throw down” urine? You gots to be ready for the test!

  9. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Muggin’. “Wassup.”. SMH

  10. El pee on June 23, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    A Tharpe. Enough said.

  11. xMosquito on June 23, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Urinalysis tests are worthless, Marijuana = 30 days in system, Cocaine = 3 days, Heroin and other opioids = 1-2 days, alcohol = 1 day.
    Every “criminal” knows this and it’s why more people chose the harder stuff to get around tests. Why don’t they just name it the Marijuana test?

