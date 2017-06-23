Four Men Arrested for Armed Robbery at Dash-In in White Plains

On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at approximately 5:10 a.m., four masked men entered the Dash-In in White Plains and demanded money from the clerk.
After obtaining the cash register, one of the suspects fired two shots from a shotgun, striking the ceiling and a display case. The suspects fled in a minivan, which was found a short time later on fire.
During the course of the investigation, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified and arrested all four suspects.
Nathan Ellsworth Proctor, 34, of Bryans Road; Corey Kelton, 25, of Marbury; Anthony Walls, 23, of Indian Head; and Tyrel Adams, 20, of Indian Head, were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.
They are being held in the Charles County Detention Center. Det. C. Gregory investigated.
Yeah, you bad tyrel…….
They look like fine and upstanding citizens.
So I’m assuming the 20 yr old thinks that mean mug is cool. What a POS loser. They all need to get a life. If only we chopped off hands of thieves they’d never lift a finger to steal again literally.
trash,been arrested several times and found guilty but get no jail time and wonder why they keep repeating crime.Judges need to be fired.
Tyrel (spelling error?) looks a little pissed.
Four turds.
I’m thinking it’s time to move out of this county. The local citizenry is becoming a little to violent for my taste! So sad, this used to be a nice place to live. Not any more.
Savages
Animals
Tyrel, is keeping it real!
Tyrel looks pissed…lol
Useless Trash
Such fine, outstanding young black men representing the community.
I warned you. I told you this would happen.