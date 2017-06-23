Four Men Arrested for Armed Robbery at Dash-In in White Plains

June 23, 2017

On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at approximately 5:10 a.m., four masked men entered the Dash-In in White Plains and demanded money from the clerk.

After obtaining the cash register, one of the suspects fired two shots from a shotgun, striking the ceiling and a display case. The suspects fled in a minivan, which was found a short time later on fire.

During the course of the investigation, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified and arrested all four suspects.

Nathan Ellsworth Proctor, 34, of Bryans Road; Corey Kelton, 25, of Marbury; Anthony Walls, 23, of Indian Head; and Tyrel Adams, 20, of Indian Head, were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.

They are being held in the Charles County Detention Center. Det. C. Gregory investigated.

14 Responses to Four Men Arrested for Armed Robbery at Dash-In in White Plains

  1. Bryantown on June 23, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Yeah, you bad tyrel…….

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 10:00 am

    They look like fine and upstanding citizens.

    Reply
  3. SMDH on June 23, 2017 at 10:21 am

    So I’m assuming the 20 yr old thinks that mean mug is cool. What a POS loser. They all need to get a life. If only we chopped off hands of thieves they’d never lift a finger to steal again literally.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 10:23 am

    trash,been arrested several times and found guilty but get no jail time and wonder why they keep repeating crime.Judges need to be fired.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Tyrel (spelling error?) looks a little pissed.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Four turds.

    Reply
  7. SweetyB on June 23, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I’m thinking it’s time to move out of this county. The local citizenry is becoming a little to violent for my taste! So sad, this used to be a nice place to live. Not any more.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Savages

    Reply
  9. WTF on June 23, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Animals

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on June 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Tyrel, is keeping it real!

    Reply
  11. Heather on June 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Tyrel looks pissed…lol

    Reply
  12. Keepitreal on June 23, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Useless Trash

    Reply
  13. Dr. King on June 23, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Such fine, outstanding young black men representing the community.

    Reply
  14. John Bell Hood on June 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    I warned you. I told you this would happen.

    Reply

