William “Bill” Gordon Gillingham,97, of Clements, MD passed away on June 21, 2017 in Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on July 17, 191 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William R. And Helen Irene Gillingham. Bill was the loving husband of the late Nora Gillingham, whom he married on October 30, 1947 and who preceded him in death on January 21, 1993. Bill is survived by his children: Dorothy I. Morgan (Lewis) of Clements, MD, Ronald Gillingham of Cape Coral, FL, MaryLou Collins (Joe) of Shelby, NC, Betty Miller of Elliocott City, MD, and Doris McGill of West Union, WV, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Siblings; Ethel Wiley of Annapolis, MD, Laurence E. Gillingham of Aspers, PA, and Don Gillingham of Onancock, VA. He was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy Barth, siblings: Bucky Gillingham, Maurice Gilllingham, and Grover Gillingham. He moved from Baltimore, MD in 1954 to St. Mary’s County, MD.

Bill was a farmer as well as a Body Mechanic for Bell Motor Company, retiring after 30 years. He served in the United States Army from April 19, 1941 to October 29, 1945. While in the United States Army he served during World War, II, earning the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Bravery Under Fire Medal, 30 Caliber Machine Gun Expert Medal, and 50 Caliber Machine Gun Expert Medal. Bill was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, In addition, he loved planting, “to watching things grow”, gardening, and being on his tractor.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ruth Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in First Saint’s Community Church Cemetery Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Dylan McMahan, Kevin Gillingham, Mark Gillingham, Andy Martinez, Greg Gillingham, and Kyle Gillingham. Honorary Pallbearers: Thomas W. Lodarczyk, and Joe Goins.