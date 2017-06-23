Mary Anne Lenker (Gicker-Furman-Riley-Lenker), 70, of SE Washington, DC, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, NW, Washington, DC.

She was born October 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Harold R. Gicker and Bertha E. Gickera a sister to the late Joseph P. Gicker. She and Paul L. Lenker were married September 10, 2011.

She was a 1966 Graduate of Suitland High School. She was the first female to letter in athletics. She was employed by Washington Navy Yard, SE Washington, DC as a Financial Analyst and by Koch Trucking, La Plata, MD as a Charles County School Bus Driver. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata, MD. Her ministry activities included Rainbow Via de Cristo, Tue. Morning ChristCare Group and Prison & Recovery Ministry Stephen Minister Mentor. She enjoyed Bible Study, reading about gardening, cooking, home improvement and Biblical History.

Preceded in death by her father, Harold R. Gicker, mother, Bertha E. Gicker brother, Joseph P. Gicker and step-daughter Bonnie L. Lenker.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 5 years, are three daughters, Danielle E. Furman, of Kaua’i, HI, Ruth E. Riley of Churchton, MD and Colleen R. Riley of Savage, MD; a sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Bob Kelly of Louisa, VA; a sister and brother-in-law Beth and Hugh Furman of La Plata, MD; a brother Kenneth Gicker of Round Hill, VA; two step-sons, Paul L. Lenker, Jr. of State College, PA, and David L. Lenker of State College, PA; two grandchildren, Lydia E. Ryan of Chruchton, MD and Maximus R. Meyers of Churchton, MD; four step-grandchildren Paul L Lenker, III of StateCollege, PA, Margaret M. Lenker of State College, PA, Aletta R. Lenker of State College, PA and Carissa B. Lenker of State College, PA; and two nephews.

Visitors may come for a celebration service on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 1PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 Charles Street, La Plata, MD officiated by Rev. Charles Long. There will be a luncheon at 2PM in the Family Life Center.