Gloria Theresa Creasy, 83

Gloria Theresa Creasy of White Plains, Maryland, died on Friday, June 16, 2017. She was 83 years old.

Born on November 9, 1933 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Barr Henry and Robert Lee Henry. A homemaker and mom, Mrs. Creasy loved animals, especially her beloved little dog Missy, and would occasionally take in strayed pets. She was very outgoing and enjoyed socializing with everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Creasy was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Carlton Creasy; daughter Pamela Gaver; siblings Barbara Keller, Betty Heffron and James Henry.

She is survived her daughter Deborah A. Taylor and husband Marc; grandchildren Ariell Taylor and Joshua Taylor; numerous nieces including Bonnie Bradford and husband Terry, Anna Keller, Terri Kemp, Caroline Andrews and husband Daryl, Diane Andrews and Dawn Stone; nephew Johnny Heffron; cousins Mary Ann Clark and Patricia Walsh and husband Jimmy; several great nieces and great nephews; brother-in-law Bobby Creasy; sister-in-law Madaline Brown.

Family and friends to gather from 10AM until time for service to begin at 12 Noon at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD.