Mona “Maxine” Seaman

Surrounded by family and friends, Maxine passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Charles County on June 19, 2017. She was born February 13, 1936 to Nola C. and Boyd Raisor in Henry County, KY.

Her greatest joy in life was her family. She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, music, and dancing. She was employed by the Charles County Treasurer’s Office and Maryland National Bank/Nations Bank. She was a member of Professional Women’s Association, Crime Solvers, and the Mall Walkers Association. She was also of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur J. Seaman, Her sons, James E. Fennell, Jr. of Boonville, NC and Kurt Seaman of Union, KY; her daughters, Monica Lee Sanders of La Plata, MD, Karen Johnson of Phoenix, AZ, and Kimberly Kimbol of Brandon, FL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD at 1:45PM.