Adam James “Bubby” Lincoln, 25, of Waldorf, Maryland went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 19, 2017.

Bubby was a self-employed mechanic and also worked at Frazier’s Tree Service for a period of time. He loved attending church at Encounter Christian Center in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Bubby loved family, especially his nieces, playing like a child right along with them.

He enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, playing with his beloved pit bull Raven, and working on cars with his dad. His goals in life were to help others and to make everyone laugh.

He is survived by his parents, Steven A. and Carol L. Ryce of Waldorf, Maryland; his biological father, Brian Donaldson (Cathy); his siblings, Dustin W. Lincoln (Melissa), Fred A. Lincoln (Stacia), Sabrina L. Ryce, Craig M. Donaldson and Nicole C. Donaldson; his grandfather, Charles H. Ryce; and his nieces, Courtney, Chelsey, Amelia, Lillianna and Destiny. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob P. Lincoln, and by his grandparents, Charles Sr. and Joan P. Lincoln, Nancy Ryce, and Daniel and Barbara Donaldson.

Friends will be received Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 9:30AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. The service will be officiated by Pastor Wilson Morales.

Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.