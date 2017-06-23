Ryan Lee Barber, 34, of Mechanicsville, Maryland died on June 15, 2017 in Mechanicsville. Born on March 31, 1983, in LaPlata, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clifton A. Barber and Linda Jean Fuller Barber.

Ryan graduated from Chopticon High School in 2001. He enjoyed History, playing video games and watching the Washington Redskins.

Ryan is survived by his mother, and his brothers, Clifton A. Barber, Jr. and Brett L. Barber. He is predeceased by his father.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 5-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 10AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A.

Interment will be private.