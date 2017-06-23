Timothy “Tim” Tierney, 81

Timothy “Tim” Tierney, age 81, of Brandywine, MD passed on to eternal life on Friday, June 16, 2017. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael Tierney. Also preceded by his parents and sisters Mary, Theresa and Sheila.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughter Annie Dixon, son-in-law Joseph Dixon; grandchildren, TJ, Emily and John Dixon and also grandchildren Garrett, Ashley, Cameron, Shannon, Matt and Julie. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren; brothers Michael, Richard and Paul; sisters, Patsy, Jean and Rose and many nieces and nephews, all from Boston.

The family will receive friends for Tim’s Life Celebration on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00p.m. at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD with prayers at 7:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11:00a.m. at St. Mary’s Piscataway Catholic Church, 2312 Floral Park Rd., Clinton, MD 20735.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.