Newell Thrift Stiles, 85, of Leonardtown, MD passed away June 19, 2017, after a short illness.

He was born on August 29, 1931 in Washington D.C. to the late Newell Thrift Stiles and Mary (Shaw) Stiles. As a child, he lived with his mother and sister, Dorothy, in his grandmother, Sarah “Mermer” Shaw’s house on Missouri Ave, N.W. Washington D.C., after the early death of his father and twin sister, Cynthia (stillbirth).

Newell served his country in the Army during the Korean war for three years. He graduated from American University with Bachelor of Science and Master in Science degrees. Newell married Nancy Fisher in 1957.

He worked for 30 years, as an oceanographer and geologist, at the Naval Research Laboratory and the Department of Interior. Newell retired to Leonardtown, where he and Nancy lived for 27 years. He spent his time volunteering for “Christmas in April”, the food bank at the Church of Ascension in Lexington Park, and doing home improvements and woodworking in his shop.

Newell’s family was his most cherished accomplishment. He taught his children that meals together are ritual; hard work is to be honored; giving of oneself creates compassion; and acceptance is to be expected. He demonstrated loyalty by adoring his wife every day. He took his family camping and coached softball games. He rescued one of his children from rough water in the waves. He guided his son to become an Eagle Scout and he reassured another child with a tender gesture, the purchase of a pink snowcone to award bravery during a difficult childhood moment, that is still remembered after all the years. Newell made the desks where his children did their homework, he built bunkbeds for his grandsons, and the cradle where he laid his first granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, five children and their spouses, Linda (Donald) Grove of Mechanicsville, Laurie (Laurel Faust) Stiles of Silver Spring, Stephen (Susan) Stiles of Port Tobacco, Susan Stiles of Indian Head and Erika (Sean) Demme of St. Leonard; 14 grandchildren: Nathanael, Joel, Jonathan, Michael, Kathleen, Joshua, Aaron, Mary, Micah, Sam, Nicholas, Annie, Nicole and Stephen Newell; six great grandchildren: Avonlea, Lucinda, Harper, Ethan, Tanner and Brynley; his sister, Dorothy Fraser of Silver Spring and her four sons: Donald, Mark, Frank and Peter; and numerous cousins and extended families. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his first child, Patricia, who died at birth.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD. A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Reverend Greg Sylar at 3:00 p.m. at Church of the Ascension, 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.