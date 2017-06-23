David Michael Wilson, Sr. 56, of Avenue, MD, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 15, 1960 in Washington, DC to Barbara Jean Beach of Leonardtown, MD and the late David Edward Wilson.

David worked with his brother, Joseph Wilson in a home improvement business for the last several years in Southern Maryland. He was very passionate about the arts and loved to cook and entertain family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Wilson; his loving children, Ashley Wilson Marron of Avenue, MD and David Michael Wilson, Jr. of Dunkirk, MD; and loving “Pop-Pop” to Douglas Ginevan III, Cameron Wilson and Colin Marron; and his siblings, Debbie E. Gunnell of Avenue, MD and Joseph Wilson of Leonardtown, MD. He is preceded in death by his father.

Family will receive friends for David’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Interment will be private.