Gloria Walker Hickey went home to God on June 16, 2017, while surrounded by her family.

Gloria was born on September 9, 1932, to Clinton D. Walker and Edna M. Johnstone Walker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harry E. Hickey and daughter Sharon Owen.

She is survived by her children Carole Waesche, Diane Cowell, David Hickey, Kathy Spencer, Linda Crawford, Kelly Aldridge, nephews David and Ryan Craun, and 13 grandchildren.

She was raised in Berwyn Heights, MD., and attended the University of Maryland, where she was a member of the Alpha XI Delta sorority. She was a retiree from the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins Physics Laboratory.

Gloria loved her churches, Trinity United Methodist Church and Olivet United Methodist Church. She was a woman of strong faith and loved going to Bible studies. She also greatly enjoyed daily love notes from her beloved husband Harry, watching football, getting together with her family, watching western movies with her doggies, and laughing with people.