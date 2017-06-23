Edward Maxwell “Mack” Tomlinson, 66, of Huntingtown, MD passed away June 19, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center. He was born January 12, 1951 in Cheverly, MD to Edward Maxwell and Gertrude (Boswell ) Tomlinson, Sr.

He was preceded in death by a sister Martha Nowottnick and brothers James and David Beall.

Surviving are his wife Carol J. Tomlinson of Huntingtown; children Gail Malley and her husband Ronnie and David “DeDe’ Williams; granddaughter Tina Marie Malley and great grandson Aiden Malley all of Shady Side; sister Peggy Richards and her husband Melvin of Brandywine and brother Steve Beall and his wife Marie of Stumpy Point, NC.