Michael Kevin Horstkamp passed away peacefully at his home in Chesapeake Beach on June 17, 2017. He was born August 6, 1954 in Washington, D.C. to Thomas and Doris Horstkamp. Michael was an interior decorator working on residential and commercial projects for twenty five years. In the past six years, Michael also was a licensed real estate settlement agent. Michael was a man of faith and an accomplished pianist who enjoyed sharing his talents as a member of St. Anthony’s choir for thirteen years.

Michael is survived by Michael Parrish, his loving partner of twenty four years. His brothers Thomas and James Horstkamp, and their wives Sue and Kathy. Also surviving are nieces Beth Fricke, Karen Isailovic and Tracy Hahn, nephews Boe and James Horstkamp and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.