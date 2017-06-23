Roy Edward Lechner, “ June-Bug”, 72, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Ohio, passed away on June 20, 2017 at his residence.

Born November 22, 1944 in Rothwell, England, he was the son of the late Roy Howard Lechner and Grace Lillian (Coe) Lechner.

Roy graduated from McKinley High School in Canton, OH. He was enlisted in the U.S. Army from May 25, 1964 until May 27, 1970, serving in Vietnam. During his enlistment, he was a Wheel Mechanic supervising maintenance and recovery operations. Roy moved to Lusby from Baltimore, MD in March of 2010 and married his wife Mary Ellen in St. Leonard, MD on June 12, 2010. He was a Truck Driver and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing, bowling and dancing.

Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Lechner; his children, Maxine Lechner of England, Teresa Lechner of Ohio, Deborah Gates (James Burgess) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Dale Shaner (Rose) of Prince Frederick, MD; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchilden; siblings, Pam Harris of England, Carol Stinestring (Dave) of Ohio, Mary Ash (Ron) of Ohio, and George Lechner (Debbie Werstler) of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his sons, Roy Lechner, Jr. and Donald Lechner; and brother, John Lechner