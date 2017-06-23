Ethel Ruth Wood, “Sunny”, 85, of St. Leonard MD went home to be with the Lord on Sunday June 18, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. She was born in Baltimore on September 27, 1931, and raised by Ross and Irma Brooks in Wheaton, MD.

She graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1949, and married John Calvin Wood Sr. on August 11, 1950.

Mrs. Wood was a loving, compassionate caretaker of Calvin’s mother, Katie Weems Wood, until she passed. She worked for the family business, Wood Brothers Lumber Company, A&W Insurance, and Honeywell. She was also a hospital volunteer. She enjoyed golf, Florida, the beach, and painting. She was an avid tap dancer with a show troop well into her 60’s.

But her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was very proud of each one of them.

She is survived by her four children, whom she adored; Laura Wood Bowen, her husband Tim of Lusby, Joanie Wood Parkin, her husband Dave of Pinellas Park, Florida, John C. Wood Jr., his girlfriend Michele Bowen of St. Leonard, and Lisa Wood, her boyfriend Steve Cratty of Lusby. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Clyde Brooks of Bonita, CA, Joe Kirkwood of Alaska, Bert Brooks, Sacramento, CA

Pallbearers are Tim Bowen, Michael Bowen, Dave Parkin, Steve Weems, John Huntzberry, Steve Cratty, and Maynor Garcia.

Honorary Pallbearers are Pat Buehler, Ronnie Weems, Bootsie Wood, Johnny Gott, and Ronnie Wood.

“God has you in his arms, but we have you in our hearts.”

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 10-11 AM at Christ Episcopal Church in Port Republic, MD. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM, interment will follow in Asbury cemetery in Barstow, MD. Arrangements entrusted to the RAUSCH Funeral Home of Port Republic, MD.