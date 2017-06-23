Richard R. Gregory, 89, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed on June 20, 2017 at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Born in New Rochelle, NY he was the youngest of four children to Teresa Cluff Gregory and Nicholas Gregory.

Richard entered the United States Army during WWII that led to a career in the United States Air Force, which brought him to the Washington, DC area. After retiring from the Federal Government, he enjoyed golfing at Andrews Air Force Base.

Beloved husband of Dawn Gregory of Upper Marlboro, MD; devoted father of Richard R. Gregory, Jr. and his wife Cheryle of Mt. Airy, MD, Robin Howell and her husband John of Eldersburg, MD and the late Michael T. Gregory. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.