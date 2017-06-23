Barbara Ann Ricci, 78, of Owings, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Washington, D.C. on November 20, 1938, to Thelma Frances (Myers) and William Theodore Cogswell. She was the beloved wife of Gino Ricci for sixty years.

Barbara enjoyed singing, dancing, walking on the boardwalk in North Beach, taking rides in the car, and having her pint of ice cream. She also became active and enjoyed the events at the North Beach Senior Center.

Along with her husband, she is survived by four children; Gino Edward Ricci, William Ricci (Heidi), Gloria Lytton (Jeff), and Linda Chappell, eight grandchildren; Melissa Martin, Sabrina Torres, Rachel Ricci, Stephanie Dunagan, Alice Ricci, Jacqueline Lewis, Jeffrey Lytton, and Edward Ricci, eight great-grandchildren; Jason Rogers, Bryce and Sophia Legeer, Andrew and Jordyn Martin, Kylee Cosgrove, Paisley Dunagan, and Cruz Torres. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members. She also had her faithful and loving companions “Sissy”, “Willy”, and “Billy”, and her Butchie Birds. She was preceded in death by a brother William “Sonny” Cogswell Jr. and two sisters Dorothy Moore and Jacqueline Evenson.