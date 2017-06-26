Prince George’s County Police Department Investigates Murder/Suicide

The Homicide Unit is investigating a murder/suicide in Hyattsville and Riverdale Park. The victim is 29-year-old Delonta Surratt of 45th Avenue in Hyattsville. The decedent is 20-year-old Jabari Ball also of the 45th Avenue in Hyattsville.

On June 23rd, at approximately 10:00 am, officers with the Hyattsville City Police Department were called to the 5500 block of 45th Avenue for the report of a shooting. The victim was found in an apartment building hallway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A short time later, around 10:30 am, officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department responded to the 5700 block of 48th Avenue in Riverdale Park for the report of a shooting. The decedent was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim and decedent were involved in an argument, at which time Ball shot and killed Surratt. The decedent then fled the scene and was discovered a short time later with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was involved in a relationship with the decedent’s mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.