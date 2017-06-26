Kayak Tours Available at Mallows Bay Park

The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is offering Sunday kayak tours at Mallows Bay Park (1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy). The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is offering Sunday kayak tours at Mallows Bay Park (1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy).

Paddle through the World War I Ghost Fleet while observing the park’s unique wildlife and historic and cultural features. All tours will be led by an experienced and knowledgeable guide.

Fee includes introductory kayak lesson, guided tour, tandem kayak (two-person), paddle, and a personal floatation device. No experience is necessary and the pace is very relaxed. A single person or odd number parties will be paired with others. This event is open to participants 8 years of age and older. Participants between the ages of 8-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tour dates and Times:

July 16 and 30

Aug. 13 and 27

Sept. 10 and 24

Oct. 8 and 22

Morning Tours: 9 a.m. – noon $75/person

Afternoon Tours: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. $45/person

www.CharlesCountyParks.com Register On-Line at

For more information call the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at 301-932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.