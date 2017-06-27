Governor Hogan Highlights Significant Progress on MD 5 Interchange Improvements in Brandywine

One of the record number of road projects happening across the state this summer has reached a construction milestone. The $55.7 million project at the MD 5 (Branch Avenue) interchange with MD 373 (Accokeek Road) and MD 381 (Brandywine Road) in Brandywine began last summer and is now one-third complete with construction of the Spine Road overpass underway.

This project is one of the prime examples of Governor Larry Hogan’s commitment to bring congestion relief to Maryland and will result in a safer commute for thousands of residents in Charles County and southern Prince George’s County.

“Our administration promised to fix Maryland’s crumbling roads and bridges, as well address the worst traffic in the nation, and with the MD 5 interchange project, we are doing exactly what we said we would do,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This important project will help remove a major bottleneck in Prince George’s County and ensure safer and more efficient travelling for our citizens.”

Today, MD 5 carries three lanes in each direction and is divided by a median. During morning and evening rush hours, drivers experience delays at two congested intersections – Accokeek and Livingston roads – which directly connect to neighboring communities.

Construction crews recently began primary construction of the Spine Road overpass, which will connect two new service roads on each side of Branch Avenue. Pile driving for the new bridge began this month, in conjunction with waterline installation on both sides of MD 5. Drivers will see the formation of the Spine Road overpass with the placement of structural steel and foundational concrete in the coming months.

Once the MD 5 interchange project opens to traffic in summer 2019, motorists will enjoy a safer, more efficient ride on Branch Avenue in southern Prince George’s County. Drivers will use a two-lane service road via a roundabout west of MD 5 at Accokeek Road and a two-lane service road via Brandywine Road Relocated east of MD 5. Area commuters also will have a new 247-space ridesharing lot as an additional option – a transportation benefit for those in the Washington and southern Maryland regions.

Funding for the $55.7 million project is part of the $1.97 billion investment in highway and bridge improvements Governor Hogan announced in June 2015.

The e-Road Ready 2017 electronic construction brochure is now available by clicking here. The e-brochure highlights major road construction and maintenance projects in each of Maryland’s 23 counties.

While SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver need to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.

Maryland drivers can also Know Before They Go! by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures.