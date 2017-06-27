Prince George’s County Police Department to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
The Special Operations Division will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, June 30, 2017 from 9:00 pm to 3:00 am. Officers will focus on the southern portion of the county. This is one of the many checkpoints that will be conducted throughout the year.
Never drink and drive. The consequences are not worth the risk.
This entry was posted on June 27, 2017 at 7:42 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.