Calvert County Announces Independence Day Schedule

June 27, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces that county offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. In addition:

• The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Tuesday, July 4.
• There will be no county bus service Tuesday, July 4.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Tuesday, July 4.
• Mt. Hope, Southern, Northeast and Harriet E. Brown community centers will be closed Tuesday, July 4.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be closed Tuesday, July 4.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with regular hours July 4.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 4.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with normal park hours Tuesday, July 4.
• Edward Hall Aquatic Center and Kings Landing and Cove Point Park pools will close at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 4.

