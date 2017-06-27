Fishing Fundamentals Class Available to Youth at Gilbert Run Park

The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is offering a four-day fishing program called Fishing Fundamentals at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall) for children between the ages of 10 – 15. Class is Monday, July 17 to Thursday, July 20 from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is offering a four-day fishing program called Fishing Fundamentals at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall) for children between the ages of 10 – 15. Class is Monday, July 17 to Thursday, July 20 from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Gilbert Run Park staff will teach fishing fundamentals, including how to fish with live bait, artificial lures, and fly fishing. Participants will have a chance to fish from the shoreline and by boat, testing the skills they have learned. The children will also learn about the fish within the lake and have an opportunity to build a fish habitat. Equipment will be provided, but children are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear.

Children should have some prior fishing experience. The cost is $40.

Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. To register, call the Gilbert Run Park office at 301-932-1083. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.