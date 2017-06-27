Calvert County Division of Emergency Management to Test Alert and Notification System Sirens July 3

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, July 3, 2017, at noon.

The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.

Emergency Alert System stations include:

WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park

WYRX 97.7 FM Lexington Park

WTOP 103.5 FM Washington, D.C.

WKIK 1560 AM La Plata

WKIK 102.9 FM California

WPRS 104.1 FM Waldorf

WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville

WNNT 107.5 FM Warsaw

WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke

WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge

WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge WCEI

96.7 FM Easton

WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock

WKHZ 1460 AM Easton

Residents are also encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by downloading the “Prepare Me Calvert” app for iOS (Apple) and Android devices for free through the Apple App Store or the Google Play market.

It puts critical, real-time information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared.

Residents can also sign up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county. Calvert County ALERT messages can be sent by a variety of methods including cell phone, landline, email, text messaging, fax, pager and more. Sign up for Calvert County ALERT online at the link provided below and click on the Emergency Alerts button. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information.