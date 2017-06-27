Exclusive Video: Can You Identify This Thief in Lexington Park?

On Friday, June 23, 2017, at approximately 12:20 a.m., a white male used a crowbar to gain access to the dollar bill acceptor of a Coke machine at the Lexwood Apartments, in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the person or additional information is asked to leave a comment below or contact DFC Steinbach at 301-475-4200, ext. *8055 or the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040, Reference to case # 32820-17

