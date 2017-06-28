Wednesday’s Pet is Hazel

Wednesday’s Pet for 6/28/17 is Hazel

Featured Pet: Hazel

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Lab/Hound Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Hazel is a 2-year-old Lab Mix. She is currently in a foster home with her litter of puppies. Hazel’s puppies have almost all found their forever homes, so that means it is time for her to look for a loving family that will make her part of their family. She is a friendly girl that takes treats nicely. Hazel walks great on a leash and loves being around people. She loves playing with empty water bottles and other toys. If you are interested in making Hazel, a loving part of your family please call her adoption counselor below to set up a time to meet her.

If you are interested in Hazel, you can contact Mindy at CalvertHumaneSocietyMindy@rescueteam.com or call 410-257-4908.

A little bit of breed information:

Labrador is one of the most popular breeds in the USA; they are loyal, loving and affectionate. Labrador’s are patient making them a great family pet. Labs love to play and are super friendly, great with children and with other dogs.

Hounds make wonderful companions. They are loyal, intelligent and quick to learn. Also quick to love and good with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

