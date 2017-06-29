Traffic Advisory: 9th Annual Independence Celebration at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will host its 9th Annual Independence Day Celebration on July 1, 2017. Residents can expect traffic delays, heavy pedestrian, and motor vehicle traffic, as well as multiple lane closures in the area.

The delays are expected from approximately 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The following road and lane closures are:

– Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) from Old Three Notch Rd. to Hollywood Rd. (MD-245) will be shut down to one lane traffic both northbound and southbound.

– Old Three Notch Rd from Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) to Sotterley Rd. will be shut down for through traffic.

– Vista Rd. At Old Three Notch Rd. will be shut down for through traffic. All vehicles heading west on Vista Rd. Towards Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) will have to take Old Three Notch Rd. to Sotterley Rd.

– Sotterley Rd. from Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) to Old Three Notch Rd. will be closed for through traffic.

– Vehicles entering Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) from Sotterley Rd. will be forced to go northbound on Three Notch Rd. (MD-235).

– Vehicles entering Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) from Hollywood Rd. (MD-245) will be forced to go southbound on Three Notch Rd. (MD-235).

– All the intersections on Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) Starting from Joy Ln. to Dean Lumber Company will be closed. Vehicles must remain either northbound or southbound on Three Notch Rd (MD-235) until Jones Wharf Rd. or St. Johns Rd. Those intersections are Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) at Joy Ln., Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) just north of The Center for Life Enrichment, Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) at Old Three Notch Rd., Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) at Hollywood Rd. (MD-245), Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) at the Northern entrance to Mervell Dean Rd, and Three Notch Rd. (MD-235) at the Dean Lumber Company.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department encourages residents to use extra caution if traveling in the area and thanks residents for their patience.

For more information about the event or questions, visit www.HVFD7.com.