Maryland State Police SPIDRE Team To Be Out In Force This July 4th Holiday

Team Effort Results In 2,300 DUI Arrests In Past Four Years

With the July 4th holiday quickly approaching, the Maryland State Police and other police agencies across Maryland will be out in force removing impaired drivers from the highways. For the fourth straight year, the S tate P olice I mpaired DR iving E ffort (SPIDRE) team will continue its goal to make Maryland’s roads safer during the July 4th holiday. The SPIDRE team has made nearly 2,300 DUI arrests over the past four years.

Impaired driving is the cause of more than 170 traffic deaths each year, roughly one-third of traffic fatalities in Maryland. On average, more than 7,400 crashes involve an impaired driver occur on Maryland’s roads each year. The SPIDRE Team is a series of data-driven, highly focused patrols dedicated to removing impaired drivers from Maryland’s roadways.