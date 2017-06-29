Thomas M. Douglass (Tommy), 50, of Johnstown, went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2017 at Memorial Medical Center.

Tommy was born on September 21, 1966, in Washington DC, son of Gerald Thomas (Tom) and Barbara Douglass. He was preceded in death by his Father Tom.

He is survived by his mother Barbara, and brothers, John and Steven.

Tom grew up in Charles and St. Mary’s Counties before moving to Johnstown, Pennsylvania to be closer to his mother. He was a graduate of La Plata High School class of 1984. Tom was a great baseball player in his early years. He loved hunting and fishing, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and most of all his little dog Bullet.

There will be no public viewing or service.

The family is being served by the Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland. Contributions may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/thomas-douglass-of-waldorf-funeral.

