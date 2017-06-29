Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Yerdon, 77, of California, MD passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Born on October 3, 1939, she is the daughter on the late Joseph Quade and Elsie Griffith.

On February 23, 1963, Liz married her beloved husband, Jerry Yerdon in Waldorf, MD. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed cooking and baking. She made many delicious meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed playing shuffle bowl and was well known and loved by many.

She was an active volunteer for many years with the VFW Post 2632. She also volunteered at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home and the Senior Center. She was the Past president and Chaplain for the Ladies Auxiliary for the VFW Post 2632 and a proud member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her beloved husband, Jerry, she is also survived by her children: Joe Quade of Northville, MI, Brian Yerdon of Great Mills, MD, and Craig Yerdon of California, MD; her grandchildren, Hunter Quade, Jenny Yerdon, and Connor Quade and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends for Elizabeth Life Celebration on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.