Phillip Alexander Vargas, age 38, of Nanjemoy, MD, died on June 21, 2017 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA.

Phillip was a Tow Truck Drive with various tow truck companies for 8 years. He was a member of the Nanjemoy Baptist Church. Phillip loved working on Ford Mustangs. He also enjoyed playing drums in a band with his buddies. Phillip lived to take care of his four children.

Phillip was the son of Emilio N. Vargas, Jr. and Donna Lynn Burch Cottrill.

In addition to his parents, Phillip is survived by his step-father, James L. Cottrill; one son, Phillip A. Vargas, Jr.; three daughters, Cheyenne Tiller, Jaime Lynn Vargas, and McKenzie Vargas; three brothers, James D. Boley, Jr., and his wife Denise, Emilio N. Vargas, III, and his wife Mary, and Solomon N. Cottrill; and one sister, Angelina L.C. Vargas.

Friends received on Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 10:00am until time of Service at 12:00pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Dentsville Methodist Cemetery La Plata, MD.

Memorials, in Phillip’s name, are asked to his mother, Donna Cottrill, in order to assist with funeral expenses.