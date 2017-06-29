Rosita Lorraine “Zita” Howell, 69

Rosita Lorraine “Zita” Howell, age 69 of Waldorf, Maryland, died June 23, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Zita was an Executive Assistant for 30 years with Associated Builders and Contractors and was a member/church volunteer of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, Maryland. In her early career, she worked for the F.B.I. She was also a member of the National Honor Society at Harwich High School in Massachusetts. She loved to read and liked golfing, basketball, and field hockey.

She was the daughter of Dolphine Fernandes and Flora Grace Lopes. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Michael S. Howell.

She is survived by her husband, William Francis Howell, Jr.; her son, Scott A. Howell and wife Jill; her sister, Marlene Fernandes; and her grandchildren, Jillian Howell and Jonathan Howell.

Friends received on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735 at 2PM.