Mary Ellen “Mame” Gregory, 85, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Sagepoint Senior Living.

She was born April 12, 1932, in Sayville, New York. Mame was the daughter of Joseph Anthony Masin and Eileen Vunck Masin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Gregory, and her sister, Joan M. Wauhop. She is survived by her sister, Bridget M. O’Neill of Newburg, Maryland, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mame received her nursing degree from Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She worked as a nurse in New York City and in La Plata at the Charles County Health Department.

She also volunteered at the Smithsonian Institution for many years.

Mame loved to travel, read, exercise and spend time with her family, friends and her cats.

Friends will be received at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland, on Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will begin. Burial will follow the Mass at the church cemetery. Father Robert Golas will officiate the Mass and burial.