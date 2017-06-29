Susan Ann Bowles-Foster, 59

Susan Ann Bowles-Foster, age 59 of Hudson, Florida (formerly of Hughesville, Maryland), died June 24, 2017 in Indian Head, Maryland.

Susan loved her dog “Sassy” and her family, especially her grand kids, Jonathan, Brandon, Angela, Alyssa, and Jacob.

She was the daughter of John A. Bowles and Mary Elliott Bowles. In addition to her mother, she is also predeceased by her husband, Charles G. Foster.

In addition to her father, she is also survived by her son, David M. Oxenham (Caitlin); her daughters, Amber D. Parlett (Troy) and Kimberly A. James (Pete); her mother-in-law, Willa Mae Foster; her brother, Robert Landerman, Jr.; her sister, Tina M. Pate (Gary); her brothers-in-law, Gene Foster (Julia), Glenn Foster (Bobbie), and Michael Foster (Sharon); her sisters-in-law, Gwennie Fitzgerand (Reverend Michael Fitzgerald) and Kitty Cummins (Leo); and her grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon, Angela, Alyssa, and Jacob.

Friends received on Monday, July 3, 2017 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601 at 1PM.