Elizabeth Alice “Lizzy” Coyle, 69 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died June 24, 2017.

Lizzy was a Science Information Officer for 25 years with E.P.A. She was a member of Cheltenham Methodist Church who loved gardening and flowers, beaches and sunsets, music and dancing, horses, and most of all her family.

She was the daughter of James Lawson Coyle and Jane Garlick Coyle.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Farrell and husband Keith and Kimberly Mampe; her brother, Jack Coyle; her sister, Caroline Gordon; and her grandchildren, Derek, Shelby, Hannah, Jake, and Katie. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 10:30AM at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.