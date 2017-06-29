John Joseph (Johnny) Scheungrab, 68, of Waldorf, Maryland passed away on June 25, 2017 at 5:00PM at Georgetown University after a massive stroke. He was born March 16, 1949 at Physicians Memorial Hospital (University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center) to John Scheungrab and Carrie Scheungrab.

Johnny loved spending his time with his family, especially giving tractor rides to the family kids. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was the man you could call no matter what time of day or night. If you needed help, he would show up and help you with no complaints. He was adored and loved by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, June Marie Scheungrab and his granddaughter, Ashley Bowie.

Johnny leaves behind his two daughters, Janet Scheungrab and Jan Porter (John); three siblings, Michael Scheungrab (Carol), Pearl Kosky (Mike), and Rosemary Nalborczyk (John); six grandchildren, John Porter III (Sara), Terri Ball (Jeremiah), Thomas Bowie, Samantha Middleton (Billy), Brittney Moss (David), and Catlin Bowie; and six great-grandchildren, Addison Moss, Revan Middleton, Matthew Moss, Lucas Bowie, Jason Porter, and Harleigh Ball. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Monday, July 3, 2017 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.