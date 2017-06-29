Mary Gaetz, 98, of Mount Carmel, PA passed away peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2017 surrounded by family and friends in White Plains, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by Howard W. Gaetz, husband of Mount Carmel, PA, parents Onuphrey and Teckla Hutnick of Mount Carmel, PA, brothers Joseph, Michael, Andrew, Stephen, and Paul Hutnick and sisters Martha Burns and Helen Moleski. She is survived by daughter Mary Ann Taylor of Waldorf, MD, granddaughter, Kristin M. Taylor of Waldorf, MD and grandson Donald R. Taylor, Jr. and wife Suzanne Taylor and daughter Maya McClellan of Richmond, VA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Mount Carmel.

Viewing will be held Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:45 with Panakhyda at 10:00 in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 27 North Vine Street, Mount Carmel.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:00 am in SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 North Beech Street, Mount Carmel with the Very Reverend Archpriest Michael Hutsko, officiating.

Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Mount Carmel Twp.