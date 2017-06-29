Daniel Ray Tomer, 56, of Huntingtown, MD passed away suddenly on June 24, 2017. He was born on March 28, 1961, in Morgantown, WV, to David Ray and Bernice Vonnette (Sponaugle) Tomer.

He graduated from West Virginia University with a BA Degree in 1985. Daniel married Leila Tabanera in Morgantown, WV, July 30, 1988, and moved to Calvert County. He was employed by Nationwide Insurance as a Master Insurance Claims Adjuster. He and his wife, Leila, have been members of Chesapeake Church since 2008. He was always so excited to serve whenever there was a need. He has been active in the Summit Men’s group, LifeStudy classes, Food Pantry, Peake Youth, and the Communion Team. Feeding the body and feeding the soul were his passions. Evangelizing was his calling. Dan viewed working and living in Southern Maryland as a daily backyard missionary experience.

He felt so honored when he was chosen to become an Elder at Chesapeake Church. In his leisure, Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a gourmet cook, and enjoyed spending time with his family and at church.

Surviving are his wife Leila Tomer; son Deilan Tomer and his wife Amy; daughter Caitlin Tomer all of Huntingtown, MD; parents David R. and Bernice Tomer; and sister Deniece Tomer of Westover WV