Patricia Jane Youmans, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of Charles County, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2017 surrounded by loved ones.

Patricia was most proud of the work she did as a Foreign Service Secretary for the United States Department of State. She loved her country and the work that she did, especially when it allowed her to travel the world. Patricia’s other passion was watching baseball. She will forever be remembered as loving, generous, and always willing to put others before herself.

Patricia was predeceased by her son, Jay Youmans, and her sister, Joyce Mileo.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Efren Ferrari, her son, Eric Youmans, and her daughter, Donna Youmans (Christina). She was a cherished sister to William Garren (Joann) and Mary Derby (John). She was a loving grandmother to Jayson and Justin Youmans.

Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 10:00am – 11:00am at the Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:00am at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD, immediately following the funeral service.