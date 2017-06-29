Spearman “Pete” Roach, 94, of Issue, MD passed away on June 23, 2017 at Genesis Health Care in LaPlata, MD.

Born in Washington, DC on January 24, 1923 to the late Francis DeSales Roach, Sr. and the late Jane Lancaster Roach, Pete is also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward L. Roach and Francis D. Roach; sisters, Mary V. Paxton, Elizabeth McIntyre, Jane Roher and Florence H. Price. Pete is survived by his nephews, Francis D. Roach, III, Edward Roach, Martin Price and John Price, Jr.; and nieces, Margaret Roach Campbell, Helen Roach Stuart, Mary Paxton Givens, Linda Price Barry, Sue Price Gilchrist and Joan Price.

Pete graduated from St. John’s High School and lived in Fairfax, VA prior to moving to Charles County, where he resided for 34 years. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church and the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree). Pete enjoyed model building, woodworking and reading in his spare time.

The family will receive friends from 9AM to 11AM on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Rd., Newburg, MD; where a Funeral Mass will also begin at 11AM; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.