Samuel Pinkney, Jr., of Brandywine, MD passed away on June 22, 2017. Samuel was born on December 6, 1940 in Mississippi to the late Samuel Pinkney and Sarah Lee Nichols.

Samuel was of the Christian Faith who retired from Financing in the Banking Industry in 2002.

Samuel is preceded in death also by his Brother, Sylvester Pinkney, sister Ada Searcy and son Stacy Ames.

Samuel is survived by his Wife, Shirley. Sons, Sam Bride, and Shawn Hubbard. Daughters, Carla Bandy, and Sharron Pinkney-Hayes. Sisters, Millie Caldwell, Gloria Pinkney. 8 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren.