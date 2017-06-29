Vicki M. Mumaw of St. Leonard, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at home at the age of 51.

She was born on February 12, 1966, in Cheverly, MD to Nancy (Martin) and John R. Mumaw.

Vicki was employed as a Customer Service Representative for Comcast. She love to read magazines, listening to music and visiting with her family.

She is survived by her father John Robert Mumaw, step-father C. Douglas Killian, cousins Chris Thorpe, David Thorpe, Alayne Thorpe and Debbie Himmelreich. She is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Killian.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Saturday, July 1 from 10 am until start of Memorial Services at 12 pm. Inurnment will be private.